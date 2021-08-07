A status-yellow rain and thunderstorm weather warning is in place for much of the country for the rest of Saturday, and persisting into Saturday night.

Met Éireann has highlighted a number of counties that will bear the brunt of these weather conditions:

Cavan;

Donegal;

Monaghan;

Dublin;

Longford;

Louth;

Meath;

Westmeath;

Leitrim;

Mayo;

Roscommon;

Sligo.

Met Éireann has also advised that thundery showers or longer spells of rain will lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

This weather warning is in place until midnight, Saturday, August 7.

Rainfall

Rainfall amounts over the past seven days have been well above average for much of the country, according to Met Éireann. Its Mullingar weather station recorded over 70mm on Thursday alone. Coupled with rainfall from previous days, it recorded the most with 86.5mm – 481% of its average.

Blight weather warning

A potato-blight warning that was issued earlier in the week continues into today, as weather conditions conducive to the spread of blight continue.

These conditions will become mostly confined to the northern half of the country on Sunday, August 8.

Advertisement

Opportunities for spraying are limited.

Sunshine

Sunshine amounts were well below average for much of the country over the past week with 40-60% recorded in most weather stations. It was dullest in the east with Dublin Airport recording just 12.3 hours (34% of normal). Shannon Airport recorded the most with 24.9 hours (79% of normal).

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for the following counties:

Antrim

Armagh

Down

Fermanagh

Tyrone

Derry

According to the UK Met Office, heavy, slow-moving showers – some thundery – may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

This weather warning is in place until midnight, Saturday, August 7.