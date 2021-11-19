The weather is set to turn colder with temperatures close to or a little below the seasonal average, Met Éireann has forecast.

It is likely to turn even colder later in the week with windy and unsettled wintry conditions possible.

Meanwhile, today (Friday, November 19) will be largely dry and cloudy, with just occasional bright or sunny spells.

A few patches of rain or drizzle will occur, mainly affecting southern and western coastal areas and hills.

There will be highest temperatures of 10° to 13° in moderate southwest winds, fresher near the north and northwest coast.

Tonight will be generally cloudy with a few patches of drizzle or mist and just a few clear spells.

Towards morning, rain will develop in the northwest with the winds freshening. Saturday will start cloudy but dry in most areas.

A band of rain will move southeastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon followed by clearer colder conditions with a few scattered showers.

Moderate westerly winds will veer northwest during the day and increase fresh and blustery. There will be highest temperatures of 9° to 11° but turning colder later in the day.

Weather to turn colder than recently

It will be cold and rather breezy on Saturday night with showers affecting western and northern coastal counties, some with hail.

Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with long clear spells. There will be minimum temperatures of 2° to 5° in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Sunday looks set to be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and some showers.

The showers will mainly affect coastal districts of the west and north, perhaps a few drifting in along Irish Sea coasts.

Some of the showers will be of hail. There will be maximum temperatures of 6° to 9° in brisk northerly winds.

It will be cold and mainly dry on Sunday night with long clear spells. Frost is expected to form widely across the country with lowest temperatures of -1° to +3° as northerly winds become light.

There will be a cold and crisp start on Monday with frost clearing during the morning to leave a dry and bright day for most with spells of sunshine.

Drying, spraying and field conditions

Drying conditions will be rather poor overall for the rest of this week due to the lack of sunshine, patchy rain and drizzle. There will be more moderate conditions on Sunday in a moderate northerly wind away from showers near exposed coastal counties.

There will be some spraying opportunities over the coming week. There will be some limited opportunities on Friday, especially over the southern half of the country away from patchy drizzle.

There will probably be further opportunities on Monday and Tuesday as winds will have eased and there will be little or no precipitation.

Well and moderately-drained soils are currently saturated or close to it countrywide.

All poorly-drained soils are either saturated or waterlogged, with the least wet conditions in eastern parts.

While rainfall totals are generally expected to be below average over the country over the coming week, there will be little change in soil moisture deficits with just marginal improvements. Poor field trafficability can be expected.