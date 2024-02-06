The weather this week will remain unsettled, with frequent rain, but it will also turn colder and possibly wintry as the week progresses, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Tuesday, February 6) will be wet in many areas with fairly widespread blustery rain, heavy at times, especially across the west and southwest, with spot flooding.

The rain will gradually clear southwards during the afternoon and evening, with clear but locally icy conditions into the evening. It will turn colder through the day, with highest afternoon temperatures of 5° to 8° generally, milder in southern parts until later in the day.

Fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds will veer northwest to north and ease later in the day.

Tonight, most areas will be dry and clear but some wintry showers are possible near northern coasts. It will be cold, with frost and ice forming, as temperatures fall to between -2° and +2°, in a light west to northwest wind.

Tomorrow morning (Wednesday, February 7) will be cold with frost and icy stretches. It will be mostly dry apart from the chance of isolated showers in the northwest.

Otherwise, there will be hazy sunny spells at first, but cloud will spread from the south through the day and patchy rain will develop in the south and southwest. Highest temperatures will be 4° to 7° in a light and variable wind.

Rain or sleet will extend across Munster, Connacht and Leinster tomorrow night and snow is possible on higher ground. Lowest temperatures will be -3° to +2° in a light to moderate east to northeast wind, freshening later in the night.

Rain and sleet will move further north on Thursday (February 8), clearing to scattered showers in the south later. Snow is possible in northern areas, especially on higher ground. It will be cold and breezy, with highest temperatures of 2° to 5°, milder further south in a moderate to fresh northeasterly wind.

Rain and sleet will continue over the northern half of the country on Thursday night, with scattered showers further south. Further falls of snow are possible on higher ground in the north.

Lowest temperatures on Thursday night are expected to be 0° to 3° with a moderate, fresh east to northeast wind.

The weather on Friday (February 9) is set to remain unsettled, with showers or spells of rain or sleet. Highest temperatures will be 3° to 7° generally, milder in the south, with a moderate to fresh northeasterly wind.