Weather outlook more unsettled with wet and windy conditions

The weather is set to become much more unsettled in the coming days compared to the past week, according to Met Eireann.

In its national forecast, issued today (Friday, March 1) Met Eireann predicts wetter and windier conditions at least until the middle of next week.

Today will be generally dry during the morning, but rain will gradually spread across the country from the west, clearing into the Irish Sea early tonight.

Today will also be generally cloudy, with highest temperatures of 10° to 13° and light to moderate southerly winds.

Tonight, then, will be mostly dry and clear; however, by morning, rain will develop along the west coast as morning approaches.

Tonight will see lowest temperatures of 3° to 6°, and freshening southerly winds.

The turnaround in weather conditions will be complete by tomorrow, Saturday; persistent rain and wind will predominate in the morning.

That rain will turn to showers during the afternoon, but the wind will remain; winds will be southerly in the morning, and westerly later in the day.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 10° to 12°.

Sunday will begin bright and fresh, and generally dry in most places; however, cloud will increase throughout the morning, and outbreaks of rain will develop widely by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will also be cooler, with highest values of 8° to 10°, and moderate south-west breezes.

Temperatures will drop to freezing during the night, with frost and ice developing.

Next week will begin with cloudy skies, which will brighten as Monday progresses; showers will again develop later in the day, with highest temperatures of only 6° to 8°.

Monday night will be windy and cloudy, with isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 1° to 5°.

Wednesday will see the weather pick up slightly; showers will remain isolated and there will be good sunshine.

There will be temperatures of 8° to 10° and light northerly breezes; Wednesday night will be cold and frosty.