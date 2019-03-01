€6 million energy efficient design grant funding announced

Applications to the SEAI Excellence in Energy Efficient Design (EXEED) Scheme are open, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton has announced.

A fund of up to €6 million is available for projects delivering best practice in the design, construction and management of buildings for optimum energy efficiency.

Successful applicants will be currently in the design phase of planning capital projects for new or existing buildings.

Energy savings in excess of 30% are common and in addition to the energy and climate impacts, the SEAI EXEED certification will assist businesses to become more efficient, competitive and resilient.

In order to qualify for a grant, participants must follow the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) EXEED standard and embed energy efficiency measures in the design of their projects.

The grant is open to public and private organisations who are planning an investment project of any scale or complexity.

According to the SEAI, the grant therefore doesn’t support single retrofit projects but rather full asset energy performance.

The energy saving potential is proportionate to the level of ambition, challenge to existing design norms and investment.

Capital support of up to €500,000 per asset, per year for continued investment;

Relevant to major energy upgrade, major renovation, Brownfield and Greenfield investment;

30% grant intensity for capital, 50% grant intensity for additional professional services;

Increased support for SMEs, +20% (S) and +10% (M);

SEAI EXEED Certified Standard achievable through the programme. According to the organisers, the EXCEED grant support is:

Successful agribusiness applicants under the 2018 scheme include: Ernevalley Poultry; Moy Valley Meats; Irisford; Rosderra Irish Meats Group; and Ashleigh Farms.

Making the announcement, Minister Bruton said: “Recognising increased potential and growing appetite for investment in this area we have provided €6 million in funding for this programme this year – almost about double the value of the demand in last year’s scheme.

A huge range of bodies ranging from local GAA clubs to Data Centres and from hospitals to agribusiness have made savings of over 30% in their energy costs through the scheme. The certification it yields is a great selling point for climate aware leaders.”

CEO of Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland Jim Gannon said, “Businesses who have followed the SEAI EXEED process have saved over 30% on their baseline energy costs, increasing their competitiveness in the marketplace, reducing their carbon footprint and delivering a strong return on investment.

The 70 organisations we have helped thus far have included multinational manufacturers, agribusinesses, hotels, universities and sports clubs.

“Through SEAI EXEED and our other business programmes, we look forward to working with more businesses who want to show leadership in addressing our climate challenge.”