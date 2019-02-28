Department launches animal identification investigation in Donegal

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently undertaking an investigation following farm raids in Co. Donegal.

An Garda Siochana, which was involved in the proceedings in recent weeks, noted that the department was the lead agency when asked about the raids, adding that questions should be put to the farming authority.

The investigation relates to animal identification and movement, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

The department spokesperson said that further details cannot be provided at this time.

Garda info appeal on stolen trailer

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Gardai issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer and two ride-on lawns from the midlands.

Issuing an appeal on social media, a representative for An Garda Siochana said that the implements were taken overnight on Saturday night in Co. Offaly.

During the night of February 23/24, 2019, two John Deere ride-on lawnmowers were stolen in the Rhode area. Also stolen was an Ivor Williams Tuff trailer.

“This trailer is double axle, 8X4, with Peter Hosey’s name written on it.