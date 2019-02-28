‘EU wants to use biodiesel and put palm oil into it’

An Irish policy analyst is preparing to launch a campaign against an EU directive that allows for use of palm oil in biodiesel.

James Cogan, a policy analyst at Ethanol Europe, has raised concerns over EU legislation – under the Renewable Energy Directive – which he says was recently “rushed through” the EU Commission.

“For the last couple of years everyone in Brussels has been focused on the Renewable Energy Directive; the hugely important part of that is bioenergy mass – good bioenergy and bad bioenergy – and the use of plants that encourages deforestation in renewable energy,” Cogan said.

Ethanol Europe aims to advance the bioeconomy in ways that benefit both the global climate and rural communities. The company is dedicated to supplying verified sustainable bioproducts into European markets.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) conversion of rainforest into plantations also contributes to climate change “as the process releases high amounts of carbon emissions into the air.”

It also states that to produce palm oil the fruit is collected from trees that can live an average of 28 to 30 years.

The WWF added: “When the tress grow too high this makes it difficult to reach the fruit and so they are cut down to make room for new trees. This is contributing to deforestation of the rainforest.”

Meanwhile, Cogan claims that the EU has been using 5% to 10% of palm oil in petrol and diesel and claims that “everyone knew this was going on”.

He went on to say that the problem now is, that if a low-grade fuel that is good for the environment is produced, the market will then become flooded with bad product.

WWF says that currently, and in an effort to keep up with the incredibly high demand for the cheaply produced palm oil, acres of rainforest are being cut down leading to a loss of animal habitat for endangered species.

It states that over the last 16 years, “the quest for palm oil” has led to the death of an estimated 100,000 orangutans.

It points out too that other animals – such as elephants, rhinos and tigers – are also at risk.

Loophole

Cogan, meanwhile, points to the the new EU legislation on renewable energy which, he says, “endeavours” on the one hand to stop palm oil “flooding the market”, but on the other hand, “opens up a new loophole” that allows for the use of palm oil in diesel.

The EU wants to use biodiesel and put palm oil into it.

Cogan added: “Italy, France and Germany use a lot of palm oil, so if this new law were to reduce the amount of palm oil diesel coming onto the market, the domestic market would become more robust.

“Palm oil diesel, however, would be horrific for the climate,” he warned.

He went on to say that the EU Commission “rushed out” the legislation in respect of matters.

“I don’t believe either that there are serious trade negotiations going on where someone is saying if you don’t buy any more palm oil from us we will stop importing your cars, for example. Also, EU biodiesel has already destroyed orangutans, birds and insects.”

Cogan says the Irish Government should be in Brussels shouting “no way are we having this in the legislation” in response to biodiesel and the use of palm oil.

His company is part of the lobby group Farm Europe which focuses on green energy, biofuels and farming issues.

“We plan to launch a rejection campaign to the use of palm oil in biodiesel and will fight it every step of the way,” he said.

National Energy and Climate Plan

Meanwhile, in a separate development under EU law, Ireland was required to produce a draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) to chart how the country would grow sustainably in the years to come.

This plan was launched by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton, last December.

The plan aims to reduce Ireland’s carbon emissions by 22 metric tonnes and promises to increase the country’s renewable power generation from 30% nationally, to at least 55% through solar, wind and biomass energy generation.