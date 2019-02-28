Glanbia employee killed in Kilkenny collision

A Glanbia employee has died following a road collision in the vicinity of the company’s premises in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, AgriLand understands.

Gardai are investigating the collision that occurred on the N78 road at about 11:00am this morning (February 28).

The male motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. “His body has been removed to St. Luke’s General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place,” the statement outlined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on: 056-777-5000; the Garda Confidential Line on: 180-666-111; or any Garda station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Farm accident

Separately, a man in his sixties died after being injured by an animal last Tuesday (February 26).

Gardai are conducting an ongoing investigation in the vicinity of the village of Glinsk in the east of the county, near the border with Roscommon, approximately 70km from Galway city.

A Garda statement released to AgriLand explained that the incident took place shortly after 12:00pm; the man was injured by an animal and subsequently passed away.

Sadly, this is the second incident of an animal-related fatality in Connacht in recent weeks.

On February 15, a man in Leitrim passed away two weeks after being attacked by a bull.