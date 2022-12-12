The weather forecast for the coming week indicates that the cold weather, bringing freezing temperatures and widespread frost and ice, is set to continue.

Met Éireann has said that the current air stream coming from the arctic means that temperatures will continue to be low between now at Friday at least.

However, most areas will remain dry and bright with just occasional wintry showers near coasts and winds will remain generally light.

Starting with today (Monday, December 12), it will be bright and bitterly cold this morning with a severe frost, icy conditions and freezing fog, all leading to very hazardous travelling conditions.

The frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day. Wintry showers will also continue in the northwest, with a few moving into eastern and southern counties during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach just -2° to +4°C, with the highest temperatures near coasts and remaining below freezing for much of the north midlands. Light breezes will be southeasterly or variable.

It will remain very cold tonight, especially towards the north of the country. Lowest temperatures generally ranging from -6° to 0°.

It will be generally dry with just isolated wintry showers in some coastal areas. A widespread sharp to severe frost and icy conditions will set in with further patches of freezing fog developing with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Weather forecast for week

Met Éireann has said it will be very cold once again tomorrow (Tuesday, December 13), with frost and ice persisting through much of the day.

Mostly cloudy in the southern half of the country with brighter conditions towards the north.

It will stay dry for most areas with a few outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow in the southwest and just isolated wintry showers elsewhere. Daytime temperatures will reach 0° to 5° in light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the southwest.

Tuesday night will be very cold but generally dry with just a chance of isolated wintry showers near coasts. Widespread frost and ice are expected with minimum temperatures of -5° to +1° with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

On Wednesday, it will be generally dry with a good deal of crisp winter sunshine and just a chance of isolated wintry showers near coasts. Highest temperatures will remain from 1° to 5° in mainly light northerly breezes.

Another very cold, frosty night on Wednesday night with lows of -6° to 0°. It will remain generally clear and dry with light northerly breezes and just isolated wintry showers in the north and northwest.

Thursday will be largely dry and bright with afternoon temperatures of 2° to 5°. Occasional wintry showers will continue in the north and northwest and northwesterly breezes will be light.

On Friday, showers of rain and sleet will become slightly more widespread, although much of the midlands, south and east will remain dry.

It will be partly cloudy with occasional bright spells. Highest temperatures will range from 3° to 6° in light southwesterly breezes.



At this point, Met Éireann has said that considerable uncertainty remains for the weekend and into next week. Early indications are that conditions will turn somewhat warmer but very unsettled on Sunday with some prolonged spells of rain.