A Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA)-licenced livestock auctioneer is being sought to join a team for the rostrums of three marts in Co. Cork.

Cork Co-operative Marts Limited is seeking a candidate for Bandon, Fermoy and Macroom marts.

To be eligible for the vacancy, the successful auctioneer must have and in-depth knowledge and understanding of the livestock trade as well as previous experience with mart auctioneering.

Experience of online selling and basic IT skills are also essential.

Those who are interested in applying should contact Cork Marts before 5:00p.m on Friday, December 16.

Cork Marts was established in 1956. According to its website, it is a farmer-owned co-operative with 11,000 shareholders.

The chain of livestock marts sell approximately 190,000 cattle and calves, as well as 70,000 sheep annually, and also provides a service for live exports.

Mart sales

The news comes as the number of cattle being traded at marts is growing, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The table below shows the number of cattle sold at marts in the Republic of Ireland in the first 10 months of the past four years:

Month2022202120202019
January:80,21065,13566,24452,999
February:154,497131,437142,979136,365
March:  249,097227,951158,656216,341
April:   216,303207,52378,398234,053
May: 157,889140,36692,388150,624
June:   110,65389,87296,26680,759
July: 80,136115,062109,90065,747
August:117,102115,974115,84577,413
September:166,362164,497154,423117,147
October:237,556236,821209,432204,816
November:0000
December:0000
Total:1,569,8051,494,6381,224,5311,336,264
Source: DAFM

With figures available as far back as 2019, this year is set to see the highest volume of cattle being sold at marts since then.

Numbers dipped in 2020 and the outbreak of Covid-19 likely attributed to this. The introduction of online bidding to Irish marts has certainly contributed to the growing numbers of cattle being sold at marts.

