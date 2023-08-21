The coming week is set to see changeable weather, but overall there will be good deal of dry weather, according to Met Éireann.

It will be breezy with a mix of cloud and bright spells in most areas today (Monday, August 21) along with occasional showers. It will be windy in the west and northwest with strong and gusty winds at times, and southwest winds will be moderate to fresh elsewhere.

Outbreaks of more persistent rain will develop in the far west and northwest, turning heavy at times this afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22°, warmest in the east.

Tonight will see rain at first in the west and northwest, clearing to showers scattered overnight. It will be driest in the southeast of the country. The night will be rather cloudy with some clear breaks.

Moderate to fresh southwest winds will ease light to moderate overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 13° to 15°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 22) will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with scattered showers, and it will be mostly dry in southern counties. Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to be 17° to 22°, warmest in the southeast, with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tomorrow night will see mostly dry and clear conditions with just isolated showers at first, mainly in Atlantic areas.

It will turn cloudier overnight tomorrow with some mist or fog patches forming, with a chance of some rain developing in the south. Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 14° with very light southwest winds.

Scattered showers will develop during the day on Wednesday (August 23), with more persistent rain in the northwest later. There will also be good deal of cloud with some bright spells. Highest temperatures will rang from 16° in the west up to 21° in the east. Southwest winds will be light or moderate.

It will be mainly dry overnight on Wednesday, with isolated showers in the northwest. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 11° with light westerly breezes.

Thursday (August 24) will see a good deal of dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Occasional showers are likely in the north and west. Highest temperatures are expected to be 16° to 19° generally with light or moderate westerly winds.

Friday (August 25) looks set bring showers mixed with dry and bright period. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 20° with light to moderate northwest breezes.

In its latest farming commentary, published yesterday (Sunday, August 20), Met Éireann said that drying conditions will be moderate or good in the coming week as there will be decent dry spells between showery periods.

Best drying conditions will be in the south and east where lowest amounts of rainfall are forecast.

There will be opportunities for spraying between showers in the east and south in the coming week, with light to moderate winds. Spraying opportunities will be more limited in the west and north with more frequent and prolonged showers there.

Currently, all well drained and moderately drained soils are saturated while poorly drained soils are generally waterlogged. With less rainfall expected in the week ahead, there will be some improvement in soils.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) will generally increase to between 5mm and 30mm, driest in the southeast. However, soils in the northwest and most poorly drained soils will remain saturated.