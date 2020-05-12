‘We can’t have the Green Party ruling the roost’ – Cullinan

The levels of carbon sequestration already taking place on Irish farms and the scientific evidence affirming that methane needs to be accounted for differently “must be recognised” in the ongoing government formation talks.

Tim Cullinan, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), shared this view in a Covid-19-related update to the association’s approximately 72,000 members over the weekend.

While the restrictions imposed by the pandemic continue to present many challenges, he says the “resilience and spirit” among the farming community has contributed to a “united national response”.

The crisis continues to put huge pressure on commodity prices. Dairy, beef and sheep processors must look at their other costs rather than just cutting prices to farmers.

“Energy prices are falling, the banks are giving leeway, and some other costs are falling. This week will be a big week for our dairy co-ops as the move to set their April milk price.

“The cuts in March were too severe and the co-ops must hold prices for April,” he said.

Togging out

On the beef side, the Tipperary native said the association is continuing its campaign for an improved Aids to Private Storage (APS) scheme and for a direct payment for farmers.

The next meeting of the European Union council of agriculture ministers will take place tomorrow, May 13. On this, Cullinan writes: “We need Minister Creed togging out strongly for Irish farmers.”

Advertisement

Suckler farmers are also reminded to apply for the BEEP-S scheme – the closing date is Friday, May 15.

“The payment is up to €80/€90 per cow. We are campaigning for additional supports for beef farmers. We need every penny of this €35 million to be drawn down,” he said.

On the announcement of the Government’s €2 billion credit guarantee scheme, Cullinan reiterated that farmers will be included.

“I discussed the detail of this with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) this week; but the scheme will require ratification by the Oireachtas – so we will need new government in place to get it up and running.”

And as government formation talks ramp up this week, the IFA president had a clear message for the Green Party in terms of what is agreed for agriculture.

“On climate action, there has to be recognition of our efficient food production, the carbon sequestration taking place on farms and an acknowledgement that methane needs to accounted for differently.

“We cannot have the Green Party ruling the roost,” he said.