Waterford Ross Mart held its weekly calf sale on Saturday, February 26, with over 700 calves on offer at the Co. Wexford mart.

After the sale, Agriland spoke with the mart manager Richard Kirwan, to obtain some insight into the trade.

Waterford Ross Mart

Speaking to Agriland, Richard stated: “We had just over 700 calves on offer at Saturday’s calf sale, with ringside and online buyers actively purchasing calves.

“The trade for Friesian bull calves has improved, with prices being paid for Friesian bulls €40 to €60 better than the previous week.”

Friesian bulls

Starting with the bulls, which as already noted, have seen an increase in demand and an increase in prices compared to the previous week.

The shipping-type calves on offer at Saturday’s sale sold from €90 down to €40. The stronger type calves with a little more age were in demand among farmers and sold from €100, to a top call of €220 for a four-week-old calf.

The top price Friesian bull calf is pictured below.

Advertisement

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €220

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €210

Continental calves

Moving to the continental calves on offer at the sale, with a good showing of bulls and heifers on offer.

Starting with the bull calves which sold to a top price of €515 for four-week-old Charolais-cross calf, down to €180. This four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf sold for €515

This three-week-old Simmental-cross bull calf sold for €395

This three-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €400

This four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €400

The continental heifer calves on offer sold from €160 to a top price of €420. Some of the heifers on offer are pictured below. This four-week-old Speckle Park-cross heifer calf sold for €320

This three-week-old Simmental-cross heifer sold for €395

Hereford and Angus

The final section of the sale contained the Hereford and Angus sired calves that were on offer at the sale.

The bull calves sold from €130 up to a top call of €350, while the heifers on offer sold from €100 to €330.

Commenting on the trade overall, Richard said: “The quality of calves on offer this week was a lot better, with a lot less of those softer plainer calves on offer.

“There was a noticeable increase of customers back at ring side with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions with the Saturday mart really suiting the part-time farmers.”