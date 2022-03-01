Waterford Ross Mart held its weekly calf sale on Saturday, February 26, with over 700 calves on offer at the Co. Wexford mart.
After the sale, Agriland spoke with the mart manager Richard Kirwan, to obtain some insight into the trade.
Waterford Ross Mart
Speaking to Agriland, Richard stated: “We had just over 700 calves on offer at Saturday’s calf sale, with ringside and online buyers actively purchasing calves.
“The trade for Friesian bull calves has improved, with prices being paid for Friesian bulls €40 to €60 better than the previous week.”
Friesian bulls
Starting with the bulls, which as already noted, have seen an increase in demand and an increase in prices compared to the previous week.
The shipping-type calves on offer at Saturday’s sale sold from €90 down to €40. The stronger type calves with a little more age were in demand among farmers and sold from €100, to a top call of €220 for a four-week-old calf.
The top price Friesian bull calf is pictured below.
Continental calves
Moving to the continental calves on offer at the sale, with a good showing of bulls and heifers on offer.
Starting with the bull calves which sold to a top price of €515 for four-week-old Charolais-cross calf, down to €180.
The continental heifer calves on offer sold from €160 to a top price of €420. Some of the heifers on offer are pictured below.
Hereford and Angus
The final section of the sale contained the Hereford and Angus sired calves that were on offer at the sale.
The bull calves sold from €130 up to a top call of €350, while the heifers on offer sold from €100 to €330.
Commenting on the trade overall, Richard said: “The quality of calves on offer this week was a lot better, with a lot less of those softer plainer calves on offer.
“There was a noticeable increase of customers back at ring side with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions with the Saturday mart really suiting the part-time farmers.”