She is the undisputed queen of ploughing in Ireland and this year, Anna May McHugh celebrates 50 years as managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Although she has been involved with the National Ploughing Championships for more than 70 years she is as excited for the 2023 event this September, as she was when she first got involved.

It was something of a chance meeting that set Anna May McHugh on the path to becoming one of the most formidable women in Irish agriculture.

She cycled down on her bike from her home in rural Co. Laois one evening, when she was just 17 years old, to meet the man who founded the event, J. J. Bergin – who at the time was looking for someone to help out for a “few weeks”.

According to Anna May McHugh she went in the next Monday to work “and the rest is history”.

Her enthusiasm, after holding the position of secretary for 21 years and then 50 years as managing director of the NPA, is infectious, and she has been unwavering in her personal approach to the National Ploughing Championships – now a multi-million euro business – from day one.

“You have to be nice to people, you have to be courteous, and if people are coming to support you, then you encourage them and you help them if they have a query or are worried.

“You have to market yourself all the time – I believe in marketing,” she said.

Backbone of Ireland

According to the NPA managing director, agriculture is the “backbone of Ireland”.

“There are more challenges for farmers because of the all the rules and regulations now laid down from Brussels, unfortunately.

“When I was growing up on a farm with five brothers, my father did his own thing – he knew what he was to do, but he wasn’t dictated to.

“Now we have to abide by all the rules and regulations, otherwise you don’t exist. Agriculture is very important and I would love to see more young people on the farms,” she said.