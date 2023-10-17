In the serene countryside of Co. Wexford, farmer Felix J. Byrne and his wife Siobhan have established a farm worthy of the county’s reputation as the ‘Model County’.

As a dedicated beef and sheep farmer, Felix has always placed the well-being of his animals at the forefront of his grazing and land management strategies.

With a keen eye on sustainable practices, Felix has been conscious of his nitrogen use for over two decades, actively exploring methods like clover and slurry management to maximise his resources.

This commitment to optimising his farm led him to a game-changing discovery in Supersoil.

Felix’s introduction to Supersoil was an accidental find, courtesy of Siobhan, who stumbled upon an online advertisement.

Intrigued by the potential benefits, they delved into a world of testimonials and research about how beneficial microbes could enhance the nutrient-rich slurry essential for their farming operation.

The NRM (part of Cawood Scientific UK), the largest independent provider of agronomic and environmental waste analysis, recently conducted a revealing study on the nutrient levels of cattle slurry with and without the addition of Supersoil.

The results were nothing short of transformative, underscoring the immense potential of Supersoil in boosting the nutrient content of cattle slurry.

The findings were staggering:

27% more nitrogen (N);

36% more phosphorus (P);

79% more potassium (K).

These figures, reflecting a significant boost in nutrient availability, emphasise the disproportionate benefits of using Supersoil, compared to the modest effort required to add it to the slurry tank.

Farmer notes improved slurry management

Felix, who experienced first-hand the impact of Supersoil on his farm, noticed substantial improvements in his slurry management.

High straw and dry matter feed consumption by his cattle had previously caused difficulties in agitating the slurry, leading to the formation of a stubborn crust on top of the tank.

“If you have a higher dry matter going down into the tank, it builds a higher crust on top of the tank, which can be extremely hard to break down without a microbe-based system,” Felix explained.

“I have to say, hand on heart, that tank has become a lot easier to work with.”

The loosening of the slurry due to the addition of Supersoil had a ripple effect on diesel consumption for agitating.

“Because the slurry is easier to work with, you’re not having lads complaining that the dribble bar is getting blocked,” Felix said.

“You’re also reducing the amount of diesel you’re burning, cutting down on emissions.”

Positive results for Wexford farmer

A notable outcome of using Supersoil is the remarkable reduction in odours emanating from the slurry tank, thanks to the increased presence of aerobic bacteria that effectively control the foul smell.

Perhaps the most gratifying result has been the rapid transformation of their pasture. Just one week after applying the enhanced slurry, the grass was noticeably greening up.

This swift response underscores the immediate nutrient availability facilitated by Supersoil.

“Because you’re using the microbes, you’re breaking down the organic matter and getting the nutrients plant-ready,” Felix said.

“The slurry is ready there and then for the plant to take up; it’s not waiting to be broken down and half of it to be leached away by the rain; it is taken in by the roots straight away.”

Felix J. Byrne’s journey with Supersoil exemplifies how innovation and sustainable practices can lead to significant improvements in Irish farming.

The Byrne family’s dedication to making the best choices for their farm has not only enhanced their operations but also sets an inspiring example for future generations.

As more farmers explore the benefits of Supersoil, the future of Irish agriculture is poised to be greener and more sustainable than ever.

For more information on Supersoil, click here.