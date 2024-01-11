The 2024 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) opened to the public today (Thursday, January 11), with over 50 agricultural and biodiversity projects on display.

Over 1,100 secondary school student finalists gathered at the RDS, with 2,042 projects up for competition.

One of the agricultural projects investigated rewilding to increase biodiversity.

The project titled, ‘Wilder farms – An investigation into farmers attitudes towards rewilding and reforestation of farmland in Ireland’ was carried out by students from St. Mary’s Secondary School in Macroom, Co. Cork.

Students and farmers, Amy McCullagh and Ella White said that they chose the idea as a result of the new EU Nature Restoration Law.

Amy told Agriland :”One of our major findings from the project was that the majority of farmers are enthusiastic about the idea of rewilding, but just the grants and schemes available at the moment are not cutting it for them.”

Ella added that a variety of schemes was needed, depending of each farmers’ siutation.

“Dairy farms for example need a higher amount of compensation than smaller farmers with unused, wasted land, so we need a wide variety of schemes that offer the correct amount of compensation for different types of farms,” Ella said.

Sheep attacks

Over 250 incidents involving dogs worrying livestock were reported to local authorities last year.

With growing numbers of dog attacks on sheep, students Domhnall Molloy, Terry Heffernan and Kerry Sun from Moate Community School, Co. Westmeath showcased a dog warning device at the exhibition.

According to the students, one device can be used per flock of sheep, as the animals generally travel together.

It has a built in software, which detects distress in the animals and sends a text through to farmers as an alert.

The students aim to sell the product to farmers following the exhibition.

Automatic data collection

Another agricultural project showcased a creation for an automatic covered feeding trough, which prevents food wastage and monitors animal waste gains.

Matthew McVeigh, Joseph Clarke and Killian McNeills from St. Ciaran’s College, Co. Tyrone carried out a farming survey to gather feedback for the product. Students Joseph Clarke; Matthew McVeigh; and Killian McNeills

The results of the survey showed that over 59% of farmers do not believe that they are getting the best return possible on the money they spend on meal.

Over 70% said they do not have a method of protecting meal in troughs.

The product has a built in RFID tag reader, which sends radio frequencies when an EID tag gets close to the feeder, allowing the trough to open.

The device also weighs the meal inside the trough, and is able to collate the data and send it all to one location for easy access.

Women in agriculture

Another project mapped out the visibility, equality, status and experiences of women in agriculture.

Sophie O’Shea and Martha McDonald from Coláiste Fionnchua, Co. Cork sent out surveys to farmers asking questions, such as “do you believe that women are treated differently in agriculture”.

66.7% of the male responses said yes, and 81.8% of female respondents said yes.

The study concluded that women are largely treated “differently” in agriculture and that the gender vide is “still prominent”.

“While both genders are aware of this divide, many of them aren’t moving to make a change and are just letting things stay the same,” the study concluded.

BT Young Scientist

All the finalists were in full swing today showcasing projects to judges, which will continue tomorrow from 9:00a.m to 5:30p.m.

A judging panel of 85 experts will have the task of choosing over 200 prize winners, including the overall BT Young Scientist and Technologist(s) of the Year, awarded €7,500.

The topics explored in the 75 projects focus on a diverse range of scientific categories, such as living things, environmental awareness and care, energy forces and the make-up of materials.

The overall winner(s) will be announced at an awards ceremony tomorrow, Friday January 12 at 5:30pm.

Additional reporting by Maeve Hennessy.