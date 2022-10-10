A computer programme aimed at educating children on how coding and software can be used to improve the lives of farmers will be featured at the first Computer Science Week National Conference this week.

‘Coding with Cows’ is a free, interactive resource that was designed by VistaMilk’s Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre for use among primary school students.

The programme, which will be showcased at the conference in Athlone on October 13, ultimately aims to develop students’ coding skills whilst teaching them about livestock and agriculture in Ireland.

Neck collars worn by cattle can collect large amounts of data on their daily activities, health status and reproduction developments. This information can then be arranged and presented to farmers to help them make more informed decisions and improve efficiency.

Coding with Cows simulates this process for the students using the programme, to help them learn how to handle the type of data that can be collected as well as how it can be dealt with through coding.

Lucile Riaboff is a postdoctoral researcher with VistaMilk who led the development of the programme. She said:

“This educational program was designed to inform the next generation of computer scientists about the impact and importance that coding has in our daily lives.

“We thus thought it would be great fun for children to simulate the process used in our research to follow a day in the life of characters like Gus the Aberdeen Angus, Hefin the Hereford, Hallie the Holstein Friesian or Josie the Jersey cow using a coding software specially designed for a young audience.”

Computer Science Week

Co-ordinated by the Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST) and the Department of Education, Ireland’s first-ever Computer Science Week is taking place from October 8 to 15, with the national conference on October 13.

Students, teachers and representatives from all areas of the education sector will attend the conference in the Athlone Springs Hotel to learn more about what role computer science can play in education.

Speaking about Coding with Cows, Helen Van Eesbeck, post-primary STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) team leader with the PDST said:

“The aim of the week is to promote computer science to the general public and make schools aware of the wide range of supports that are available to them should they choose to add this fantastic new subject to their school curriculum.

“Our aim is to provide new and innovative learning opportunities that will improve the skills and teaching capabilities of our members.

“VistaMilk’s Coding with Cows is definitely one such program that fits this criterion.”

As Coding with Cows is a free resource, teachers can look on VistaMilk’s website for more information, and can also organise for representatives to visit their school and provide training on the programme.