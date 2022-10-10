Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar will address the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) National Bioenergy Conference.

Minister Varadkar will deliver the keynote address at the conference, which takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11) at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny (though the Tánaiste’s remarks will be delivered online).

A wide range of bioenergy sector stakeholders are expected to attend the annual event tomorrow, at which the focus will be on the need to accelerate the uptake of bioenergy technology deployment in Ireland.

The conference will hear that bioenergy is “uniquely placed in providing a solution to the current challenges which Ireland faces in terms of energy security and indigenous supply”.

Speaking in advance of the conference, Seán Finan, the CEO of IrBEA, said: “We need all renewable technologies and renewable fuels to be deployed as part of a broad renewable energy policy in Ireland.

The title of this year’s conference is ‘Sustainable bioenergy for business: Reducing costs, carbon, and supply risks’.

Finan said the title is “very appropriate in the current environment of high energy prices, a climate crisis and worries about energy security”.

“IrBEA members have the technologies and fueling solutions which will address all those concerns. These solutions will be discussed in detail at the conference.”

The headline sponsor of the event is Bord na Móna, which has plans to deploy a range of renewable energy generation, including 100% biomass use at Edenderry power plant, and the development of biomethane production capacity.

Tom Egan, operations manager for Bord na Móna, commented: “Edenderry power plant shows the potential of bioenergy and how it can help Ireland transition from fossil fuels to low carbon, renewable energy generation”.

“Approximately 80% of Edenderry’s biomass is supplied by Irish producers. The biomass contribution at Edenderry makes it the biggest supplier of ‘on-demand’ renewable energy on the Island of Ireland,” Egan said.

Finan commented: “We look forward to welcoming delegates to Kilkenny next week and for intensive engagement on many aspects associated with our industry, including its potential and opportunity as well as hearing from current users of bioenergy in Irish business.”