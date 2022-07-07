The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has called for government urgency in establishing a biomethane industry in Ireland and to mobilise anaerobic digestion (AD).

Speaking to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment during the week, the group called on the government to introduce policies and supports to mobilise a biomethane industry here.

IrBEA argued that AD “is a proven technology used worldwide at many different scales”.

“Biogas production from AD technology is mainstream across Europe and worldwide. There are over 200,000 operational AD plants around the EU, and several million across the world.

“Ireland is far behind its EU counterparts in policy development terms and utilising this technology, with currently approximately 20 AD plants in operation in Ireland,” IrBEA CEO Seán Finan told the committee.

He cited a 2017 report from the European Commission which identified that the member state with the largest potential for growth of biogas production was Ireland.

IrBEA technical executive Noel Gavigan, who also spoke at the committee, highlighted the role of AD in bringing Ireland in line with the EU’s climate goals.

“Anaerobic digestion complements and delivers on EU policies such as the Farm to Fork Strategy. The recent RePowerEU report sets an EU-wide target of producing 35 billion cubic metres of biomethane by 2030.

“There is significant opportunity for Ireland to contribute to this and a dedicated Irish AD biogas and biomethane policy is required to maximixe the opportunity and potential for Ireland,” Gavigan argued.

He added that the lack of progressing the sector in Ireland “is a missed opportunity”.

“This technology can bring many benefits including energy security; decarbonisation; alternative farm enterprises; reducing emissions from agriculture; enhancing biodiversity; developing the circular economy; improving water quality; rural development; and job creation.”

The IrBEA representatives noted that the gaps in the cots of production and market returns for biogas compared to conventional fossil fuels has closed in recent times due to the high cost of the latter.

CEO Finan called for this cost gap to be bridged through government policy and incentives.