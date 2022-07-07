We Irish do love our tea; it is as much a staple as the humble spud. But is this the latest product to fall foul of climate change, and are we worried?

Recent research carried out by the largest importer of Chinese tea to the US found that 80% of professionals in tea and related industries worry about the effects of climate change on business operations.

The Firsd Tea Sustainability Perspectives 2022 is the first study to gauge opinions of tea sustainability among associated industry professionals.

“We hope this revelation of widespread worry serves as a rallying cry within the industry to unite in further dialogue on protecting the environment and tea businesses,” Firsd Tea marketing director, Jason Walker, explained.

Among climate-change effects identified by respondents, changing rain patterns, unpredictable weather and extreme heat are the biggest risk factors – 95%, 94% and 91%, respectively.

Professor of global nutrition in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, Sean Cash, said: “The results of this compelling survey indicate that representatives of the industry are keenly aware that their sector is threatened by climate change, and to a greater extent than many other crops.

“This clearly supports the urgent need for collaborations that will help protect and support the future of tea for years to come.”

Dr. Cash is a co-principal investigator with Tea & Climate Change Collaborative, an interdisciplinary and cross-institutional project team that researches the effects of climate change on tea quality and socio-economic responses.

“We invite our customers, partners, and stakeholders to join us in better understanding how we can tackle these issues to promote a more sustainable future for the industry and the world,” explained Firsd Tea executive director, Shengyuan Chen.

The study results are from a two-month long survey beginning in December 2021 to February 2022 conducted in collaboration with Tea & Coffee Trade Journal. Princeton-based Crothers Consulting administered the survey to 95 voluntary respondents conducting business in tea and related sectors (e.g. coffee, wine and cocoa).