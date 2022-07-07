Almost one quarter of drivers check their mobile-phone notifications while driving, and 37% do not regularly practice safe mobile-phone-use behaviour, according to new research from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Summertime sees activity heat up on farms all across the country as farmers and contractors work sometimes longer-than-usual days to get the silage done. There is often an urge to check the phone for messages as jobs come in and need to be scheduled

Safe mobile-phone behaviour

This includes turning off your mobile phone; switching it on silent; or keeping it out of sight.

But the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are appealing to all drivers not to use their phones while driving a vehicle.

The dangers

International research has revealed that drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if they use their mobile phone while driving.

Despite this, the RSA’s Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey 2021 survey found that 19% of respondents use their phone to read messages/emails, while 13% write messages/emails from behind the wheel.

In addition, 12% of motorists admitted to using their phones to check social media.

Chief executive, RSA, Sam Waide said:

“Driver distraction is thought to play a role in up to 30% of all road collisions. Using your mobile is a significant form of driver distraction as it dangerously impairs your ability to monitor the road ahead and react to any hazards in time.

“That call, text, or social-media post can wait until you are parked up safely, whatever you do don’t take a chance and use your phone while driving.

“If you know someone is driving, avoid phoning them until they have reached their destination or are safely parked up.

“Following the publication of the latest statistics, we are asking all motorists to follow safe behaviour when it comes to their mobile phone while driving and either turn it off, switch it to airplane mode, put it on silent or simply put it out of sight.”

The penalty for using a mobile phone, which includes supporting it with any part of your body, while driving is an automatic three points on your licence and a €60 fine. If you accumulate 12 penalty points (or seven for novice and learner drivers) in a three-year period, you will be disqualified from driving for six months.

According to assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, An Garda Síochána:

“When driving, our attention should be focused on one thing only – driving safely and not on a mobile phone. As road users, we have a responsibility to ourselves, our passengers, and other road-users to keep our attention on the road, so I would encourage all road users to switch off before you drive off.”

In 2021 a total of 22,310 notices were issued for driving a vehicle while holding a mobile phone.

To date in 2022, a total of 86 people have died on Irish roads, 27 more than the same period in 2021.

The government Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 primary target is to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries by 50% by 2030. It is also the first step towards realising Vision Zero, whereby all deaths and serious injuries are eliminated by 2050.