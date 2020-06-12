Virtual Beef Week 2020 plans in full swing

Due to Covid-19, the biannual BEEF open day – due to take place in July – in Teagasc Grange, Co. Meath, is cancelled. However, Virtual Beef Week 2020 will now take place instead.

This event will begin on July 6 and run through to July 10, with a week-long stream of videos, webinars and live events.

As part of the initiative, AgriLand will team up with Teagasc to bring all topics up for discussion – to both farmers and industry stakeholders – through informative and innovative approaches on all AgriLand platforms.

Throughout the week, topics will include: suckler beef production; dairy calf-to-beef production; sustainability; grass and forage; while the final day will involve an industry forum – with key players in the Irish beef industry.

‘Plans are well on the way…’

Speaking ahead of the event, Pat Dillon, Teagasc head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme, said: “Teagasc is delighted to team up with AgriLand to bring key messages and discussion to beef farmers and the wider beef community.

“Plans are well on the way and we hope it will be a very successful week at what is a very important time for the beef industry,” he concluded.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for more details over the coming weeks…