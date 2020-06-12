‘Giant’ milestone: 25,000th Tobroco rolls off production line

Dutch machinery manufacturer Tobroco-Giant hit a major milestone this month after its 25,000th machine rolled off the production line.

The 25,000th machine is an electric G2200E X-TRA and was produced in Oisterwijk recently, according to the firm.

Interestingly, Tobroco-Giant claims that it is “not surprising” that its milestone concerned an electric machine, “since the demand for electric wheel loaders is only increasing”.

The G2200E X-TRA is a special edition with a unique colour scheme and was handed over to E-Den Hartog.

This firm is a new company from Tobroco-Giant dealer Den Hartog Bouwmaterieel, which is specially focused on the sales and maintenance of electrical machines.

It has taken Tobroco-Giant 20 years to reach this milestone. After its foundation in 1996, the first wheel loader was built in 2001.

Electric evolution

The G2200E and G2200E X-TRA are 2.2t wheel loaders and the first electrical machines to be built by Tobroco-Giant.

“Given the demand for compact electrical equipment, it is a trend that cannot be stopped anymore,” the firm says.

Director Toine Brock said: “We expect that in some time half of the number of compact machines will be electric. At the moment most machines go to countries such as the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

But we are seeing stricter rules on emissions in more and more countries. At some point the EU will set rules for Europe and the rest of the world will have similar rules as well.

“Our customers specifically request electrical machines, which is why we want to have a diesel and electric version of every Giant available in the long term.

“I expect that by 2025, 40% of our production will consist of electric [telescopic] wheel loaders. In time, customers can expect an electric skid steer and telehandler as well.”

Brock added that the company will start developing electrical machines in the 1.5t, 2.5t and 3.5t class.

German firm Jungheinrich supplies the electric motors and the battery pack to Tobroco-Giant, while the hardware and software is developed in-house, the director added.

“This gives us the opportunity to combine the best of both worlds and develop machines that ensure low running costs and a high working speed,” Brock concluded.