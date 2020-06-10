Video: Taking a look at 2 brand new – grant-spec – sheep sheds in Co. Mayo

The Moylett brothers, just outside Ballinrobe, in Co. Mayo, have recently put up two grant-spec sheep sheds – just two fields apart from each other.

In 2015, the farm was split between the two brothers. Mark farms part-time, while Patrick farms full-time.

The brothers farm predominately sheep; however, they both keep cattle as well.

Up until recently, ewes were housed in a shed that was built by their father many years ago – in 1990.

So, in order to make life easier and make the task of feeding and handling ewes that bit more straightforward and quicker to do, the brothers opted to go down the route of applying for a grant to build two modern sheep housing facilities.

The two sheds were sourced and erected by Damien Ryan Contracts. Construction began this time last year. Mark’s shed is fully finished, while Patrick is putting the finishing touches to his.

Speaking about the decision to build two new housing facilities for their ewes, Mark said: “We had an old shed on the farm, but it had served its purpose at this stage.

We felt it was time to improve our facilities; we had looked at upgrading the original housing facilities we had on the farm, but, after thinking about it, it didn’t make sense to do that.

“Instead, we felt it was better to just build from new and have two modern facilities – for both of our flocks – so that we could manage and care for our sheep as best we could.”