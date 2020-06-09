McDonald’s to begin opening restaurants for takeaways

Multinational fast food giant McDonald’s has announced that it is to begin reopening its restaurants for takeaway service, following the earlier reopening of its ‘drive-thrus’ in recent weeks.

In a statement today, Tuesday, June 9, Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said:

“Over the last four weeks, we have carefully reopened over 1,000 restaurants for drive-thru or ‘McDelivery’.

“Following a closed test in London last month, I am pleased to confirm that we will begin reopening for takeaway.

Starting in the UK on Wednesday, June 17, in 11 Roadchef service station locations, we will welcome motorway users back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.

“We’re taking our time to get this right, reviewing our processes before we gradually roll-out to towns and city centres across Ireland and the UK from June 24 onwards.”

The CEO announced a number of procedures to ensure safety, including floor-markings and signposting for a one-way system around restaurants; limits on customer numbers at any given time; hand sanitiser stations; and the cleaning of self-order menu touchscreens every 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, seating areas, toilets, lifts and recycling points will remain closed for now.

Commenting specifically on Ireland, Pomroy said: “In line with Government changes to lockdown restrictions, over the next few weeks and months we’ll reopen in towns and cities across Ireland.

“I know that opening those doors will be incredibly satisfying for our restaurant teams, but it will also mean them getting used to the measures we have implemented to enable us to safely return.

Tomorrow, we’ll switch McDelivery back on in a number of restaurant’s across Ireland. The full list will be available on our website in the morning and depending upon your location, you’ll be able to order via Uber Eats from 11:00am.

On another note, Pomroy said: “On June 24, we will trial breakfast services in a small number of restaurants, and if successful aim to roll-out across Ireland and the UK in July.

“We’ll announce the restaurants involved in the breakfast trial nearer the time,” the CEO said.