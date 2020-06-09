Enquiries made following fatal farm incident in Derry

Enquiries are being made by authorities following an incident in which a man was killed on a farm in Co. Derry yesterday afternoon, Monday, June 8.

In a statement to AgriLand, a representative of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Coshquin Road area of Derry/Londonderry shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, June 8.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) said:

““HSENI is aware of the incident on a farm on the Coshquin Road, Londonderry [Monday] afternoon, and is making enquires.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.”

No further details are known at this time.

Second farm death

This is the second farm fatality in Northern Ireland in a matter of days, after an Armagh farmer died following a telehandler incident on his farm in Keady on Saturday, June 6.

The man has been named locally as 30-year-old Shane Lappin.

A spokesman for the PSNI said:

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Madden Road area of Armagh shortly before 3:00pm on Saturday, June 6.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been informed.”