Sheep marts: Spring lambs top out at €127/head across most marts

Prices for butcher and factory-fit spring lambs ranged from €119/head up to €127/head across most marts last week.

Lambs achieving these prices were weighing between 45kg and 54kg, mainly. Forward-type lambs around the 40-44kg mark made from €104/head up to €118/head.

Store lambs less than 40kg sold from €80/head up to €102/head.

The cast ewe trade has eased up over the last few weeks, with prices for these lots easier by €5-7/head in some marts. In general, heavy ewes are making anywhere from €110/head up to €124/head.

Ewes in excess of 80kg sold from €80/head up to €105/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot seem to be drying up fast across marts; however, mart managers are saying that there continues to be strong trade for these types.

In general, ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €250/head. Good-quality ewes with one lamb at foot sold for as much as €200/head. In general, ewes with one lamb at foot sold from €150/head up to €190/head.

The few breeding hoggets that were presented for sale at marts, in general, sold for €150-165/head, with some lots achieving up to €170/head.

Dowra Mart

A large sale of sheep were on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday, June 5, which included over 400 spring lambs.

The trade was similar to the previous week for spring lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

Factory-fit spring lambs made from €110/head up to a top price of €127.50/head. Store lambs sold made from €80/head up to €105/head.

Hoggets made from €80/head up to a top price of €122/head, while heavy cull ewes made from €85/head up to €120/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot were a stronger trade than last week. In general, ewes with lambs at foot ranged from €155/head up to €250/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: Six lambs weighing 50kg sold for €127.50/head;

10 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €127.50/head;

11 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €126/head;

25 lambs weighing 47kg sold for €125/head;

Nine lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €122/head;

Nine lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €118.50/head;

15 lambs weighing 39kg sold for €106/head;

10 lambs weighing 38kg sold for €100.50/head.

Kilkenny Mart

A small sale of sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday, June 2. According to the mart auctioneer, George Candler, there was a solid trade on the day, with spring lamb prices not back as much as what might have been expected.

Heavy spring lambs peaked at €127/head, which is back from the €133/head that was achieved the previous week.

In general, factory-fit spring lamb prices ranged from €119/head up to €127/head. Lambs weighing between 40kg and 43kg sold from €105/head up to €114/head.

Advertisement

Finally, lambs weighing 37-40kg sold for €94-108/head. Cast ewe prices ranged from €95/head up to €121/head, which was similar to the previous week.

Sample factory-fit spring lamb prices: 10 lambs weighing 54kg sold for €127/head;

Eight lambs weighing 52kg sold for €126/head;

17 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €122/head;

15 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €119/head. Sample store lamb prices: Eight lambs weighing 41kg sold for €108/head;

10 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €105/head;

Seven lambs weighing 39kg sold for €96/head;

Eight lambs weighing 37kg sold for €94/head.

Roscommon Mart

Spring lamb prices were back as much as €10/head compared to two weeks ago at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday, June 3. However, in comparison to last week, the trade for lambs was much the same.

A top price of €122/head was achieved for lambs weighing 48.3kg on the day. However, when compared to two weeks ago, lambs weighing upwards of 45kg sold for €136/head, which is a sharp drop off of €14/head.

In general, on the day, lambs weighing between 45kg and 55kg sold from €119/head up to €122/head.

Stag ewes made from €58/head up to €122/head. Ewes with one lamb at foot made up to €200/head, while ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €249/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 48.3kg: €122/head;

49.3kg: €121.50/head;

55kg: €121/head;

50.3kg: €121/head;

53.2kg: €120.50/head;

45.1kg: €120/head;

45.5kg: €119/head;

41.3kg: €114/head.

Tullow Mart

Some 800 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart’s online sale on Tuesday, June 2.

Lambs were a harder sell compared to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Eric Driver.

Forward-type spring lambs weighing upwards of 44kg made from €116/head up to €127/head.

Lambs weighing 42-43kg made from €110-120/head. Furthermore, lambs weighing as much as 40kg sold for €103/head.

There was a large number of cast ewes on offer on the day, with prices for these lots back €5-10/head.

A couple of well-fleshed ewes weighing 107kg made up to €135/head. In general, heavy ewes sold from between €100/head up to €124/head.

There were a few pens of breeding hoggets presented for sale on the day. Prices for these lots ranged from €150/head up to €165/head.

Ewes with both single and twin lambs made from €150/head up to €225/head.