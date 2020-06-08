Armagh farmer killed in telehandler accident

Police have confirmed an Armagh farmer has died following a telehandler incident on his farm in Keady on Saturday, June 6.

The man has been named locally as 30-year-old Shane Lappin.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Madden Road area of Armagh shortly before 3:00pm on Saturday, June 6.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been informed.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) added: “HSENI is aware of the incident in Keady on Saturday, and is making enquiries. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.”

One of 3 fatal farm accidents

It’s one of three fatal incidents involving agricultural machinery on the island this weekend.

In a separate incident in the Republic of Ireland, a man in his 60s was killed in an accident involving a tractor on Saturday, June 6.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson confirmed the fatal road traffic collision involved a tractor and a pedal cyclist. The incident happened on Church Road in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, at around 3:45pm.

In a second incident in the Republic, a man in his mid-70s was killed following a farm accident involving a tractor in Co. Galway.

The incident in Kilconly, Tuam, Co. Galway, happened on Sunday, June 7, 2020, shortly after 6:30pm.