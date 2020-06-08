Investigation launched following fatal farm accident in Galway

An investigation has been launched by authorities after a man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Galway last night, Sunday, June 7.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“A man in his mid 70s has died following a farm accident involving a tractor in Kilconly, Tuam, Co Galway on June 7, 2020.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30pm on Sunday and Gardaí attended the scene.

“The man was removed to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead. An Garda Siochana is liaising with the HSA, and a file is to be prepared for the county coroner,” the Garda spokesperson concluded.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that the HSA has launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident brings to 11 the number of farm fatalities so far this year.

Advertisement

Cyclist killed in tractor collision

A man in his 60s was killed in an accident involving a tractor on Saturday, June 6, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson confirmed:

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a pedal cyclist, that occurred on Church Road in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 3:45pm today, Saturday, June 6.

A male cyclist, aged in his 60s, received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. His body was removed St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, and will later be transferred to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be conducted.

No other injuries were reported, the Garda representative added.

The road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.