Covid-19 and the workplace: 2 free online training courses launched

Two free online Covid-19 safety training courses for management and employees have been launched by the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) Skillnet today, Monday, June 8.

According to the ICOS, the two courses are aimed at helping organisations and businesses meet the requirements of the Government’s Return to Work Safely Protocol.

As ‘Phase 2’ of re-opening society and the economy starts, a number of co-ops have already committed participation by over 1,200 management and staff in the ICOS Skillnet Covid-19 training programme – and this will grow even further in the days and weeks ahead.

The courses

Participants are subject to a questionnaire after completing the courses, prior to receiving an ICOS Skillnet certificate.

The courses will help organisations to comply with the provisions of the Return to Work Safely Protocol which has been developed by the Departments of Health and Business, Enterprise and Innovation along with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and key stakeholders including Congress, Ibec, CIF and Chambers Ireland.

The two ICOS Skillnet courses are: Covid-19, Employee Induction; and Covid-19, Managing the Workplace.

They provide free training for safety representatives and managers responsible for implementing policies and procedures.

Proof of training is provided where each person is issued with a certificate of completion for their respective programme with a unique certificate number.

To take part, intending participants have to register through the ICOS Skillnet website.

Advertisement

Covid-19 Employee Induction

Described as “ideal for all employees who are new or returning to workplaces where the risk of infection due to the Covid-19 virus needs to be managed”, ICOS says the course is also appropriate for “employees who are currently working in areas where improved Covid-19 infection control measures are being implemented”.

Understand the background and symptoms of the Covid-19 virus;

Understand how infections spread and how they can be controlled;

Understand the principles of hand and respiratory hygiene;

Understand how Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is used to prevent infection;

Appreciate the workplace controls around physical distancing;

Understand how cleaning and disinfection stops virus spread; and

Understand how suspected cases of Covid-19 can be managed in the workplace. On completion of this training course, participants will be able to:

In short, the aim of this eLearning course is to provide employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to help implement Covid-19 infection control measures in the workplace, the co-op society says.

Covid-19 Managing the Workplace

Described by ICOS as “ideal” for managers to address the risks of potential Covid-19 infection and implement return-to-work protocol requirements, the co-op body says:

“This course is also appropriate for business owners who wish to identify and assess potential risks to their business due to the Covid-19 virus.”

Understand the background and symptoms of the Covid-19 virus;

Understand public health measures adopted and Government return-to-work plans for business and society;

Understand the role of the business response plan in ensuring the safe return to work of employees;

Appreciate the workplace policy and procedure changes needed to address Covid-19 risks;

Understand how risk assessment is used to identify appropriate infection control measures;

Identify the necessary workplace infection controls on layout, staffing, hygiene practices, use of PPE and decontamination;

Understand how performance monitoring may be used to evaluate the effectiveness of Covid-19 infection control measures; and

Identify appropriate steps to be put in place to identify and manage suspected cases of Covid-19 in the workplace. On completion of this training course, participants will be able to:

The aim of this eLearning course is to provide employers and managers with the knowledge and skills necessary to help implement Covid-19 infection control measures in the workplace.