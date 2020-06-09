Latest tax defaulters list sees farmer hit with penalty of €633,000

A number of farmers and contractors featured in a list of tax defaulters published by Revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 – with one farmer handed a fine to the tune of €633,203 for tax offences during this time frame.

This relates to the period of January 1, to March 31, 2020, according to Revenue, which published the list today, Tuesday, June 9.

The tax defaulters list is published in two parts. Part one includes persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement – or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

The second part includes persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or where a settlement has been paid in full.

Settlements

The second section included a total of 35 cases; the total value of these settlements came to €6,024,932 according to Revenue.

Of these, three cases related to the agricultural sector.

Co. Kilkenny farmer Jeremiah Hennessy, of Goresbridge, was ordered to pay €40,767.68 for the under-declaration of income tax.

This hefty bill consisted of unpaid tax of €25,467.83, interest of €5,112.85 and penalties of €10,187.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Connell, an agricultural contractor and farmer from Ardpatrick, Co. Limerick, was ordered to pay a total of €117,017.94 for the under-declaration of capital acquisitions tax.

This comprised tax of €68,648, interest of €27,774.94 and penalties amounting to €20,595.

Finally, another Limerick farmer, Liam Rice, from Hospital, was tasked with paying a total of €77,349.71 for the under-declaration of income tax.

This sum consisted of tax of €36,756.14, interest of €13,026.48 and €27,567.09 in penalties.

Court-Determined Penalties

Revenue also published a list of penalties determined by the courts relating to the under-declaration or non-declaration of tax.

A total of 143 cases were published on the list, leading to a combined total of €1,174,979.19 in fines and penalties imposed.

On this list, Kieran Sherry, a farmer from Co. Monaghan, received a fine to the tune of €633,203. This, Revenue says, is as a “penalty determined by the courts in relation to a non-declaration of income tax in the amount of €633,203”.

Similarly, Jeremiah Hennessy of Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny, was fined €10,187 as a penalty determined by the courts in relation to an under-declaration of income tax.

Meanwhile, Ivan Roulston, a farmer from Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal, was fined €5,000 for the failure to produce books and records, according to Revenue.

A number of farmers also featured on the tax defaulters list for failing to lodge income tax returns.

Finally, three farmers were fined for the misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel).

Peter Burke, of Loughrea, Co. Galway was fined €2,500; while Stephen Cummins of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, received a fine of €3,500. Kevin McCann, of Ardee, Co. Louth, was also fined €2,500.