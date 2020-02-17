Video: ‘Renowned land’ on 63ac in Co. Wexford…due to go under the hammer

An exciting opportunity has arisen to purchase land “renowned locally” as having been the site for the Ballycullane Ploughing Match.

Located at Dunmain, Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford, a circa 63ac roadside holding, along with a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings, is due to go under the hammer.

For any interested parties, the land is for sale by public auction on Friday, February 28, at 3:00pm in the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross, Co. Wexford. It is for sale in one or two lots.

The lands are located in an area of excellent quality farmland, about 12km from New Ross along the R734, close to Gusserane; and 6km from Campile.

New Ross is intersected by the N25 and the N30, 25km north of Waterford and 37km from Wexford town.

The lands are in close proximity to the renowned John F Kennedy Arboretum and 2km away from the newly opened Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge.

Stand-alone farm

The holding has extensive frontage onto a local road and is laid out in three divisions, all of which are in tillage. The land has free draining soil and, according to Quinn Property, who is facilitating the sale, it is of “excellent quality with no waste”.

In addition to this, the property has a range of outbuildings with stables and mature trees surrounding it, and is a “beautiful site for a renovation project or perhaps a new build”.

Furthermore, a tree-lined driveway leads from the public road to a two-story derelict farmhouse (500m) with yard.

On the block

Additional services include a private well and a septic tank.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1: Farmhouse on circa 19.13ac;

Lot 2: Circa 44.23ac; and

Lot 3: The entire.

According to the auctioneers: “This is an excellent holding in a good location that would make an ideal stand-alone farm or a great addition to an existing holding. The land is suitable for all agricultural purposes.”

Further information on the lots for sale can be found online.