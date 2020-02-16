44ac holding in Co. Cork ‘would suit a small grazing operation’

‘The Rebel County’ is home to this 44ac residential holding, brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed.

The property is for sale in one lot and stands in a quiet, secluded setting off the public road, with an asking price of €595,000.

The holding is located at Knockadooma, Bandon, Co. Cork (Eircode: P72 E628), just over 5km south of Crookstown; 5.5km east of Newcestown; and 13.5km north of Bandon town.

Grazing potential

The fields are all sown down for grass and, according to the estate agents, would create “an ideal opportunity for someone wishing to run a small grazing operation”.

The fields have a plentiful supply of water and clearly defined boundaries, while the farmyard consists of many outbuildings including animal housing sheds and barns.

In addition to this, there is a two-storey, four bedroom stone-built house included in the sale.

This is situated directly beside the farmyard with the fields on either side.

There was an extension built onto the house in the 1970s; however, the entire house is “in need of some updating”.

The bottom floor of the house consists of: an entrance porch; an entrance hall; a lounge; a dining room; a kitchen; a back kitchen; a downstairs shower; and a wash room.

Moreover, upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Further information on this property can be found online.