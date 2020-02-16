Do any of these agri-sector jobs suit you?

Several impressive jobs are up for grabs in the agriculture sector at the moment, across a wide-range of skill-sets and interests, and one of them might just suit you.

The picks of the bunch are outlined below. To learn more about these positions, including how to apply, click here.

Service engineers/technicians

One firm working in robotic milking technology is looking to hire a number of service engineers/technicians for the south-east area of the country in full-time, permanent positions.

The positions will see candidates working as part of a service engineering team, and reporting to the service manager.

The role will be primarily field-based, and you will have responsibility for installing, servicing and providing back-up support for robotic milking equipment.

Mentoring and training will be provided. A farming background/interest in agriculture is required, among other things. Click here for more information

Technical sales advisor

Fertiliser provider Grassland Agro is looking for technical sales advisors at multiple locations.

The roles are based in Antrim / east Derry and Tipperary. Responsibilities will include selling an enhanced/specialty product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements to farmers, and also providing advice on these products.

The successful candidates will have commercial knowledge, with sales and advisory skills experience; and be from a farming background, with excellent knowledge of farming and/or a qualification relevant in the industry. Click here for more information

Full-time buyer

Potato supplier Wilson’s Country, based in Co. Armagh, is seeking a full-time buyer to assist with the effective management of potato procurement and supply.

Key responsibilities will include, among others: procurement planning and forecasting; profitability sourcing; transport planning and management; and store management.

Some of the requirements for the role include: a third-level qualification; experience in buying or a commercial role (preferably within the agri-food industry); motivation to be a team player; and good negotiation skills.

Agricultural advisor

An agricultural advisor is being sought for the Mayo area to provide support to other farm advisors.

Some of the core responsibilities involved include: collecting data and conducting product analysis; administration of Department of Agriculture and EU schemes; conducting background research to assist in the preparation of presentations; and the preparation of reports.

The ideal candidate must have a minimum Level 8 qualification in Bachelor’s of Agricultural Science or equivalent; if possible, be FAS approved by the department; ideally have two years’ experience administering farm schemes; and have access to their own transport, as well as a full driving licence. Click here for more information

Farm liaison officer

Strathroy Dairy is looking to hire a farm liaison officer based in the south-east of Ireland.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Strathroy’s milk collection in the south-east of the country.

This includes liaising with suppliers, collection drivers, and co-ops, as well as ensuring that sampling and testing of milk is done in an accurate and timely manner, among other duties.

Role requirements include: a detailed knowledge of the dairy industry, especially in milk production and quality; good communication skills and an interpersonal manner; logistical skills; and a full clean driving licence, to name a few. Click here for more information

Financial Controller / Business Leader

A Co. Westmeath based import-export agri-business is seeking a financial controller / business leader to be a “key driver” of the business and the business team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong business acumen, an enquiring mind and an ability to easily develop stakeholder relationships. An agri-business or general business background would be essential.

Among the other advantageous or necessary qualifications and experiences are: a minimum of three years’ experience in a business management role; good people management skills; and at least three years’ post ACCA/CIMA/accounting qualification.

This is a full-time position with scope for career advancement. Click here for more information