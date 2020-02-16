Cork farmers invited to register interest in social farming

Avondhu Blackwater Partnership is seeking farmers to register their interest in becoming hosts on a pilot social farming project in Co. Cork.

Participants are invited from all types of farms including suckler and dairy herds; equestrian; tillage; goats; sheep; and many mixed farm enterprises.

Social farming creates the opportunity to reconnect farmers with their local communities through opening up of their farms as a community-based support for a range of people with many different needs.

A number of benefits to farmers who have participated in social farming projects have been identified, including a strong sense of personal satisfaction from seeing the difference in participants’ lives and the development of new friendships and connections, which helps to reduce isolation that can be a difficulty faced by many farmers.

Reduced stress

Participants have been found to benefit through improved well-being; reduced stress and anxiety from spending time in nature and caring for animals and plants; renewed experience of and connection with the basic elements and cycles of life; increased sense of purpose and belonging; enhanced life and occupational skills; and boosted physical fitness and vitality from engaging in natural outdoor activities.

People who have successfully engaged in social farming activities include individuals experiencing mental health difficulties; people with disabilities including intellectual, physical and sensory; older people; refugees; those availing of drug/alcohol rehabilitation services; people with dementia; and those in the justice system.

The social farming model has operated successfully throughout Ireland since 2016, and Avondhu Blackwater Partnership is excited to be involved in this pilot project.

An information evening will be held on February 25 at Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, The Mill, Castletownroche, Co. Cork, at 7:00pm, and farm families are encouraged to register their interest.

Interested farmers and their families should contact Mary Gubbins of Avondhu Blackwater Partnership on: 022-46580; or email at: [email protected] for further details and/or to confirm attendance at the information evening.