Video: Kubota’s flagship tractor an ‘efficient, powerful and cost-effective solution’

The challenges facing agriculture are becoming bigger, more complex and challenging. To meet them, you need more than a new tractor; you need a partner who enables you to make smart decisions. You need a tractor that offers more efficiency, more reliability, more capability – but at a reasonable price.

Offering uncompromising performance, outstanding power and superb fuel efficiency, the Kubota range of M Series agricultural tractors and implements are world-class.

As a global company, committed to the future of agriculture, Kubota has built a solid reputation for leading edge engineering, innovative technology, excellent reliability, great service and high residual values.

Kubota’s M series combines high torque and low fuel consumption with class-leading intelligent technology. The result: outstanding productivity and versatility for any field or farm task.

From the compact all-rounder M4002 to the class leading M7002 with its extraordinary power, new technology and stage V engine – the M series offers a powerful choice of tractors (66-170HP) to meet the demands of modern sustainable and profitable farming.

Kubota’s M7002 Series is designed to do exactly that. An evolution in its agricultural range, this next-generation tractor offers farmers and contractors increased efficiency, power and lower fuel consumption for greater sustainable performance.

The M7002 Series is also the first in the Kubota range to meet certification for the EU Stage V engine emissions regulations, which come into force in 2019.

Available in 130hp, 150hp and 170hp models, the M7002 line-up has a range of improved features for easier operation, including better customisation options and manoeuverability.

The main innovation in the M7002 Series is the six-speed powershift transmission in both the standard and premium models – providing 30F 15R (or 54F 27R gears if equipped with a creeper) available speeds.

The six-speed powershift leads to an improved shifting performance, with two powershift overlaps between each speed to make shifting much smoother and quicker.

Other key features include:

Optimised engine tuning, offering maximum power at 1,900rpm to improve performance, particularly during PTO work;

Economical fuel consumption due to the efficient Kubota engine;

Maximum torque is reached at 1,500rpm, resulting in improved efficiency;

Maximum permissible weight is 11,500kg;

Tractor speed of 50kph;

600/60R28 tyres for the front axle and 710/60R38 for the rear axle, minimising compaction and maximising traction.

Technology is another of the M7002 Series’ major strengths, including:

Improvements in the operation of the main joystick;

Enhancement to the K-monitors, increasing HMS headland memory to make work notably easier, with a capacity to store up to 20 settings;

Optimised Autosteer, giving it a new “nudge” function, which enables the driver to see the distance from the set route in centimetres.

The cab has been designed to maximise comfort and the driving experience.

These include:

A premium seat;

Improved cabin sealing, resulting in lower noise levels in the cab;

Control buttons that have been ergonomically designed;

A high-quality finish.

Finally, a number of intelligent advancements have also been made.

These include:

LED working lights for better visibility and reduced power consumption;

Operational buttons at the rear of the tractor to simplify work on the rear implement;

Electrically adjustable, heated rear-view mirrors to improve visibility and safety;

Exhaust system designed to reduce noise and improves the forward view;

Customisation options, based on the standard model, including electric rear-view mirrors and an internal light for greater visibility.

Rob Edwards, business development manager for Kubota UK’s agriculture division, said: “The target for Kubota is to achieve 10% share of the agricultural tractor market by the end of 2020.

The investment we are making in bringing newer and more innovative solutions to the market, supported by a first-class service offering, highlights our commitment and dedication to achieve this.

“It’s an evolution of our product range, with a host of innovative features and benefits that make it an efficient, powerful and cost-effective solution that will offer outstanding value to farmers and contractors.”

Further information

For more information on Kubota and its extensive range of solutions, visit: www.kubota.co.uk; or call: 0044-1844-268000.

Furthermore, you can find Kubota at LAMMA at the NEC, Birmingham, January 7-8, 2020, at Hall 10.