Video: It wasn’t all mucky tyres and boots at Cereals 2019

The heavy rain was the main talking point of the ‘Cereals‘ event in the UK last week, but there was plenty to see on-site and lots of interesting new innovations to check out.

AgriLand has been filling readers in on some of the news from the event and will continue to do so in the coming days, but for now we’ve put together a short video from the two days to give you a flavour of what it was all about.

Clean machinery wasn’t the order of the day and you’ll see that as you watch this short clip.

Among some of AgriLand‘s highlights was the sprays and sprayers event – a highlights reel of that will follow.

We will also be reporting back on some of the top research being carried out across the water, as well as bringing news on the new varieties coming to the UK market.

BYDV was also a major talking point at the event as farmers and the industry make a plan for winter cereal crops without neonicotinoids.

Rainfall

42mm of rain fell at the ‘Cereals’ site just two nights before the show and more rain followed last Wednesday night, June 12.