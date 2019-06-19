Unofficial: Is this the next-generation Claas Lexion?

Claas is expected to unveil several new combine harvesters over the coming weeks or months – certainly before this year’s Agritechnica show, which will take place during November in Germany.

Pictures (above and below) are already circulating on social media; these are believed to depict next-generation (high-end) Lexion models.

These shots show both wheeled and tracked versions. Despite the appearance of model numbers, the final designations are, as yet, unknown.

This further picture (below) apparently depicts a detailed element of the new design – pointing to the use of new or upgraded technological hardware.

Interestingly, Claas is the market leader in the combine harvester sales league in Ireland. 16 new Claas combines were registered here last year.

That accounted for half the overall market; 32 new combine harvesters (of all makes/brands) were registered. This table (below) shows what we believe to be the brand-by-brand breakdown for 2018:

John Deere and New Holland each notched up eight registrations. Interestingly, no other brands manifested themselves in last year’s figures.

Data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) indicates that, thus far, seven new combine harvesters have been registered this year (up to the end of May). However, in any given year, most new machines are registered during June or July, so it’s hard to know what the final (2019) tally will be.

This further table (below) shows how registrations (of new combine harvesters – of all makes/brands) varied between 2012 and this year.