Video: Getting to grips with Ireland’s ‘biggest fertiliser spreader’

AgriLand paid a visit to the Offaly/Galway border to track down what is being described as “Ireland’s biggest fertiliser spreader”.

John W Anderson spoke to Conor Gilligan, who works for Declan Gilligan Agri (based near Eyrecourt, Co. Galway). He was operates this rig – comprising a Claas Axion 830 (CMatic) and a tandem-axle Bredal K135.

Conor explained: “We spread bulk fertiliser for Liffey Mills in Banagher. We’re hoping to bring full loads long distances with this machine. Our older K85 can bring a maximum of 9.5-10t of compound or 7-7.5t of urea.”

By contrast, the new K135 can carry 13.5t of compound or up to 11t of urea.

He continued: “This spreader [the K135] has dynamic weigh-cells, which means she’s calibrating while you’re spreading.

The machine itself is on a steering axle, to help it get in and out of places. She will go anywhere that the single-axle [machine] can go.

“She’s travelling ground better than the single-axle [spreader]. She has less compaction on the ground, which is also a help.”

Conor went on to explain that the machine has a split hopper, which enables it to carry two different types of fertiliser in one load.

He noted: “This can mean a big saving. Last year, for example [with the older K85], I travelled massive distances with two different loads when I could have brought it all in one.”

He said: “Our Claas [Axion] 830 is a big upgrade for spreading; usually we’d be operating with the likes of a [Claas Arion] 650 or a [New Holland] T7.210.” He also explained why the 830’s hydraulic performance was a key factor in its purchase this year (at the same time as the new spreader).

Conor then told us about the tractor’s in-cab set-up – noting which screens were for which jobs. He singled out the ‘auto-steer’ and ISOBUS functions for special mention.

He also noted that the tractor’s “Vario-type” (CMatic) transmission is easier on fuel, saying; “You’re going to be saving yourself 2L/hour.”

Towards the conclusion, he said: “It’s only a matter of time before farmers realise that the efficiency and accuracy of these spreaders is the way of the future.”