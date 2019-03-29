Creed confirms department is ‘examining’ new beef-grading technology

It has been confirmed that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is in the process of examining and introducing new technology for grading beef in factories.

Responding to a question from independent TD for Galway-Roscommon Denis Naughten, Minister Michael Creed outlined his department’s plans.

“Regarding new technologies, my department is supervising an industry-led trial which is examining the latest technology in terms of cameras and lights for use in the mechanical classification system.

The trial is examining the effectiveness of using digital cameras and LED lights as part of the carcass classification system.

Minister Creed added that the process is “at an advanced stage” and he outlined his intent to “publish a report of the trial, from an independent expert supervising the trial, in due course”.

“Subject to confirmation of effectiveness, the department would expect the industry to move to implement this technology in due course, though this is a commercial decision.”

Speaking in the Dáil this week, deputy Naughten expressed concern over the fact that the mechanical grading machines in use in beef plants across the country today “were first trialled and tested 20 years ago by Teagasc”.

However, Minister Creed outlined that, according to the legislation, “the automated grading methods should achieve at least 60% accuracy for both conformation and fat cover”.

Results in Ireland for classification were at much higher levels in, for example, 2018, with 91.8% accuracy for conformation and 84.8% for fat.