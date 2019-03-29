Pics: Sunny scenes see ‘Silage 2019’ set off

The recent spell of good weather has seen a number of farmers and contractors kick off their silage season.

While some silage has already been cut in parts of the country – with some brave farmers taking out bales as early as January – many farmers are taking advantage of the fine weather to take out paddocks of their own.

Here is a selection of some busy farmers who have taken to social media to showcase their activities.

Silage season 2019 is a go. Contractor into knock it within an hour of calling. Make some cracking feed to finish the @StabiliserBeef Bulls next winter. #Silage19 #Forage2Beef pic.twitter.com/gKPPoiufOL — Sean Roddy (@SeanRoddy2) March 28, 2019

First silage cutting spotted in west Cork 2019 👍 pic.twitter.com/DsGJo3UCaX — David Sheils (@DavidSheils4) March 26, 2019





Silage in Rockchapel in March… pic.twitter.com/yZmkhsTnJg — Michael Curtin (@Robo_Mike) March 27, 2019

First time ever we had to cut silage to finish off the first rotation on the grazing platform. 15% cut @PastureBase pic.twitter.com/1FOAY0B7pv — Denis Finnegan (@Lee_Valley_Farm) March 27, 2019

However, a colder few days are in store for the country over the coming week, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will remain dry in most areas. It’ll be overcast and patchy drizzle or light rain will spread gradually into the north and west as the night goes on, though amounts will be small.

Drying conditions will vary though overall will be moderate to good away from the rain bands, according to Met Éireann, while there will be good opportunities for spraying over the next few days, apart from the passage of the rain band, due to light to moderate winds and generally dry conditions.