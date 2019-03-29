Met Eireann: Colder few days on the way

A colder few days are in store for the coming week, according to Met Eireann.

For today’s weather, after a cold calm start with patchy frost, inland fog will clear quickly, to leave a bright and mainly dry day.

Some hazy sunshine will break through, and be best over the south and east, but it will be generally cloudy and with a few spots of drizzle in the north-west later.

Highest temperatures will reach 12° to 16°, according to the national meteorological office.

Tonight will remain dry in most areas. It’ll be overcast and patchy drizzle or light rain will spread gradually into the north and west as the night goes on, though amounts will be small.

Minimum temperatures will drop to between 2° and 5°. There will be light south-west breezes and some mist patches, according to the forecaster.

Drying conditions will vary though overall will be moderate to good away from the rain bands, according to Met Eireann, while there will be good opportunities for spraying over the next few days, apart from the passage of the rain band, due to light to moderate winds and generally dry conditions.

Conditions will not be as good next week with increasing wind and some rain or showers expected at times.

Regarding field conditions, the land is still heavy but river levels are going down and drainage is improving, according to the national meteorological office.

The next few days should continue the progress on all soil types.

Tomorrow

It will be a mostly cloudy day tomorrow, and will be dry apart from the odd spot of drizzle or light rain – with this mainly expected in the west.

A few sunny spells will break through in the south and east, however.

There will be light winds in what will be a cooler day, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14° expected.

Tomorrow night will be dry and calm, but cold with a widespread sharp ground frost.

Outlook

A bright and dry day is in store for Sunday with variable cloud and sunny spells. It will be a cool day with afternoon temperatures in high single figures, according to the forecaster.

Winds will be light and variable, though a slight ground frost may form on Sunday night.

Monday will see a dry start, but rain will develop in the west during the morning, which will spread east to all parts during the day.