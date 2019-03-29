Man airlifted to hospital following meat factory accident

A man was airlifted to hospital following an accident at a meat factory yesterday (Thursday, March 28), An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an industrial incident at the Dawn Meats meat processing factory on Clare Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:30pm, a Garda spokesperson told AgriLand.

It is understood a man aged in his 20s caught his arm on a conveyer belt.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to University College Hospital Galway (UCHG), the representative added.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and is investigating the incident, it was confirmed.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, an elderly man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Cork on Tuesday, March 5.

The man’s body was discovered in a shed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Garda representative.

The previous week, on Wednesday, February 26, a man in his 60s was killed after being injured by an animal in Co. Galway.