‘Strong global demand would indicate pig price increase’

In line with a strong global pig trade, an “immediate and substantial price increase” is being called for by the industry’s spokesperson for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Chairman of the IFA’s Pig Committee, Tom Hogan, has said there is a “very strong demand coming from China for pigs”.

Hogan explained that demand has “soared” in recent weeks and will see the global trade strengthen on the back of it.

He said: “Effectively, 16% – 20% of China’s national pig herd has been taken out as a result of African Swine Fever (ASF). That would be anything from 8 – 10% of total world production.”

Hogan outlined that this will have a major impact on demand for not only pig meat but all meat, including beef and lamb.

Advertisement

Cause for concern

Hogan added that the cause for this increased demand poses a bio-security worry to Irish farmers in this sector.

“ASF has devastated production systems in Asian countries,” Hogan outlined.

He called on the Government to be “extra vigilant” at the country’s ports and particularly in relation to flights coming in from Asia.

Hogan also reminded farmers to maintain high levels of bio-security on their own farms also.