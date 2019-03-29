Take the effort out of tail-painting with this clever approach

Just when we’ve started to relax as the calving season comes to an end, we’re heading on into another extremely busy period on dairy farms.

To get organised for the breeding season ahead, we start to think about the previous season and what we could do differently – to improve our three-week submission and overall conception rates.

One of the main reasons why farmers fail to hit the target of 90% submitted in the first three weeks is due to insufficient heat detection.

Tail-paint is a popular and successful method of heat detection. However, for tail-paint to be used as effectively and efficiently as possible it must be: applied correctly; checked regularly and topped up as needed.

Many farmers dread the thought of applying and regularly topping up tail-paint. It can be very time consuming and difficult process to carry out.

Agrify is a company based in Co. Cork that has “a specific focus on the development of solutions that reduce stress within farming – by solving common farming problems”.

In light of this, it has developed a new product known as the Tailpainter; it’s designed to make it “easier, safer and quicker for farmers to carry out tail-painting as cost effectively and efficiently as possible”.

According to Agrify, the new product will “allow you to carry out tail-painting safely from the milking parlour pit, taking just a few seconds per cow – adding no additional time to the milking – with no mess created”. The work can easily be carried out by a farmer “without the need for extra help”.

It can also be used when tail painting cows in a lock-in barrier whist feeding or while in a cattle crush.

Tail-paint bottles, including both water and oil-based paints, can be used by “easily attaching them directly to the Tailpainter”.