Withdrawal agreement rejected by UK Parliament for third time

The withdrawal agreement struck between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU has been rejected for a third time in the House of Commons in London.

The vote today (Friday, March 29) was carried out on the agreement itself, without the legally-binding element which had accompanied the motion on the previous two occasions, which had failed to pass through parliament.

In today’s vote, the Brexit withdrawal agreement was defeated by 344 votes against to 286 votes for.

GOVERNMENT DEFEAT: The House of Commons has voted not to approve the Government’s #WithdrawalAgreement with the EU. 344 MPs voted against the Government motion, with 286 in favour – a majority of 58. pic.twitter.com/jaeunVghPa — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) March 29, 2019

Once again, the DUP refused to back the motion with the party’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson outlining that its stance “has not changed”.

UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told the House of Commons that this is the “last opportunity to take advantage of our legal right” to delay Brexit to May 22.

Prime Minister May urged MPs before the vote to back the deal as the “last opportunity to guarantee Brexit”.

On Wednesday, the prime minister said that she would resign if the agreement was passed, in a bid to win support for the deal among her more rebellious party members.