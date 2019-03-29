Man seriously injured following tractor collision

A man has been seriously injured in a road collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle, Gardaí have confirmed.

The incident happened on the R515 road just outside Kilmallock on the road to Charleville at approximately 5:00pm yesterday evening (Thursday March 28), a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.

A motorcyclist aged in his early 30s was seriously injured when his bike collided with a tractor.

The motorcyclist was taken to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the tractor, believed to be aged in his late teens, was uninjured in the incident.

The road is currently closed at this time for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witness to the collision or who may have travelled the road to contact them at Bruff Garda Station on: 061–382940; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, in another incident yesterday, man was airlifted to hospital following an accident at a meat factory.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an industrial incident at the Dawn Meats meat processing factory on Clare Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:30pm, according to a Garda spokesperson.

It is understood a man aged in his 20s caught his arm on a conveyor belt.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to University College Hospital Galway (UCHG), the representative added.