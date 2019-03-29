Thinking about a fresh start in an agri career?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in a new career.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: field sales representatives; a quality manager; a farm relationship manager; and a Quality Assurance and Origin Green administrator.

Field Sales Representatives

Meath Farm Machinery is looking to hire two Field Sales Representatives to work in the Cavan, Westmeath and Meath areas predominantly.

The ideal candidates will have: a knowledge of agricultural and farm machinery; excellent customer relationship skills; strong account management skills with the ability to look after new and existing clients; and similar sales experience, among other traits.

Enticing perks in the job include: an attractive base salary; excellent commission structure and earning potential; company vehicle, laptop, iPad and phone; and fantastic career progression opportunities. Click here for more information

Quality Manager

Carlow-based Ballon Meats is seeking to recruit a motivated Quality Manager with food experience.

Requirements for the role include: a third-level qualification in food science or equivalent; at least three years’ experience in quality management in the food manufacturing sector with experience in quality control / product release and food safety; knowledge of allergens and labelling requirements; and a HACCP qualification / training cert, among others.

The Quality Manager will: implement and manage the plant quality control systems and hygiene systems; maintain the site HACCAP plan and associated documentation; liaise with Department of Agriculture audits; calibrate instruments; take responsibility for Bord Bia MPQAS; and monitor product yields, along with a number of other responsibilities.

Farm Relationship Manager

Munster Cattle Breeding Group are in the process of recruiting an experienced professional for the position of Farm Relationship Manager.

Responsibilities will include, among others: the planning and execution of sales and delivery of services to meet customer expectation; the timely and effective collaboration/interaction/feedback with central office service functions; assisting the company in building business intelligence; and building relationships with key industry commercial and advisory organisations.

The preferred candidate will: have a minimum of three years’ relevant sales experience; a Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours degree; be a results focused sales professional; and have a good working knowledge of, and keen interest in, cattle breeding. Click here for more information

Quality Assurance and Origin Green Administrator

Bord Bia is seeking to hire a Quality Assurance and Origin Green Administrator.

Reporting to the Bord Bia Dairy, Beef and Lamb Sector Manageer, the administrator’s role is to provide support to the Quality Assurance Team in the administration and management of Origin Green Quality Assurance Schemes.

Among other tasks, the successful candidate will assist the QA Sector Manager in the management of the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) and Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) programmes.