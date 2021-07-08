The cull cow trade has continued on its upward trajectory this week with prices holding firm and strong activity from buyers both ringside and online.

The top price in the cull cow ring at yesterday’s sale in Ballyjamesduff Mart was for an 825kg Charolais cow that came into €2,120 or €2.57/kg.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Ballyjamesduff Mart’s manager John Tevlin outlined the mart is continuing to see “a sharp trade” across all lots of cattle, and noted “online activity remains strong at the minute from factory buyers both north and south”.

“There is a great demand for forward cattle and as farmers are selling them, they’re replacing them with weanlings and calves. Northern buyers remain very active as well as buyers in the south.”

Cull cow trade

The video below gives a sample of prices for suckler cull cows at yesterday’s sale in Ballyjamesduff Mart:

Commenting on the effect of online activity on the current trade, Tevlin explained: “Buyers and sellers are allowed back in the marts but many are choosing to watch the sale online.

“Sellers are opting to watch their cattle go through the ring online and can continue work in the fields as is going on at this time of year.

“Buyers are coming and viewing cattle and then are going home to bid. Many buyers are even covering a couple of marts at the same time and buyers from further afield are happy to buy online without viewing.

“Having our mart online is proving to be a great help to the trade,” Tevlin noted.

Trade forecast

Commenting on the forecasted trade for the back end of the year, Tevlin noted: “There’s a lot of fodder being made at the minute and sentiment is good in the beef trade currently.

“Farmers traditionally will buy cattle once they have feeding and any farmers selling cattle at the minute are getting on well so trade for the back end of the year is looking positive.”

Concluding, the Ballyjamesduff Mart manager expressed optimism for a good trade into the back end of the year: “The feel good factor is there and farmers are happy with the prices.”