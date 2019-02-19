Video: Almost 50 exhibitors showcase jobs at UCD Ag-Science Careers Day

The UCD Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Careers Day 2019 took place on campus today (Tuesday, February 19).

According to the event organisers, a record number of exhibitors – 46 – were in attendance to make ‘the perfect pitch’ to hundreds of this year’s Ag-Science graduates.

The annual event was organised by the Agricultural Science Careers Committee – who also produced a graduate handbook with detailed profiles of all the budding scholars from the class of 2019.

The careers day took place at UCD Astra Hall with the keynote address delivered by Amii McKeever – a former graduate of UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science and the current president of the Agricultural Science Association (ASA).

Also speaking at the opening of the event was the chairperson of the UCD Agricultural Science Careers Committee and final year Agricultural Science student, Martin Merrick, who thanked each of the exhibitors in attendance.

Merrick also wished his classmates “every success” with their careers following the completion of their studies at UCD.

Professor Alex Evans, dean of Agriculture at UCD, congratulated the “AgSoc” Careers Committee on organising the “largest ever” careers day and encouraged them to avail of the large number of job-opportunities available.

A spokesperson for AgSoc said the event was “exceptionally well attended” with an estimated number of over 400 students attending.

Final year students met with potential future employers at the event and discussed potential job opportunities available to them.